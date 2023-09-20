Jessica Simpson pens sweet note on husband Eric Johnson's 44th birthday

Jessica Simpson pens a sweet birthday note for her husband Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson celebrated her husband Eric Johnson’s 44th birthday by sharing adorable family pictures.

The Irresistible singer took to her Instagram and dedicated a sweet birthday wish to her husband, a former American football player.



"Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life," she wrote.

"My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own. We love you."



In the shared post, the family of five can be seen posing for a poolside selfie.

For the intimate birthday celebration, Simpson wore a black sweatshirt and jeans, paired it with sky-high combat boots.



Whereas, the birthday man oozed dad vibes in colourful swim trunks and a graphic tee. He completed his outfit with a green hat and black sunglasses.



The former reality star tied the knot with Eric in 2014.

The couple welcomed three kids, Maxwell Drew, Ace Knute, and Birdie Mae.