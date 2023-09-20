Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘stronger couple’ than Harry and Meghan

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle concluded their busy week in Germany, Prince William and Kate Middleton began their major engagements on Monday.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex put on a loved-up display at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf but it appears that their united front failed to impress some, as experts dub it as a “PR storm.”

In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton received praise for how they have conducted themselves despite carrying out their duties solo.

From a PR point of view, Harry and Meghan separated their professional ties for the time being. According to CEO of PR agency Go Up, Ed Coram James, it “makes sense for them to go their professional ways for a period of time.”

He told Mirror that the “husband-and-wife team 'the Sussexes' has become somewhat professionally toxic in the past year.”

The expert opined that the separation would allow time to “reset” their image and “enable them to forge more reputationally stable careers as individuals.”

In contrast, James noted that William and Kate did not cause any ripples with split rumours as the Prince of Wales took a solo trip to New York for Earthshot Prize. Meanwhile, Kate attended charities and visited one of UK’s busiest military airfields.

James explained that Kate has “reputational capital” which is why none of this is “feeding any gossip fires. And she’s been keeping herself busy with broadly popular initiatives.”

If Meghan had missed out on the Invictus Games, the absence would have “fed red meat to sharks,” per the expert. To which he added, “If you’re trying to show the world that you’re strong as a couple, you make public appearances when they matter.”