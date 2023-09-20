The Marvels: Nia Da Costa reveals she confided in fellow director amid hard times

Nia Da Costa has spoken candidly about her experience directing the upcoming superhero movie, The Marvels.
In advance of the November 10 release of the captain Marvel sequel, which stars Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, the writer-director chatted with Vanity Fair.
During the talk, she disclosed that when she felt overwhelmed and stressed-out during production, she went to one of her colleagues, Marvel directors in particular.
She acknowledged that even though she enjoyed filming the movie, there were times when she texted Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of The Legend of the Ten Rings, and Shang-Chi to express her frustrations.
“Sometimes you’d be in a scene, and you’d be like, ‘What the hell does any of this shit mean?'” she told the publication. “Or an actor’s looking at some crazy thing happening in space, and they’re [actually] looking at a blue X. There were obviously hard days and days where you’re like, ‘This just isn’t working.'”
Before starting work on the sequel, Marvel urged DaCosta to share some of her concerns with some of her predecessors.
She therefore contacted James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy, Taika Waititi of Thor, and Chloé Zhao Eternals and requested them, Are they going to kill me and destroy my soul? Is Kevin Feige a bad man?” she quipped. “And they were like, ‘No, he’s just a good guy who was a nerd.'”
