Kate Middleton lavishly praised over Meghan Markle: 'She's a master'

Kate Middleton was dubbed the 'Lionel Messi' of appearing interested in other people while Meghan Markle was called out for her lack of foundation for her public image.

Writing for news.com.au, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said that the Princess of Wales rarely made it apparent that she was not interested.

"If there is one thing that Kate, the Princess of Wales has mastered with incredible aplomb it is her listening face," she began.

"Never once has she ever been caught looking like she is bored or her attention has drifted. There is no debate – the princess is the Lionel Messi of looking, and being, interested in other people."

Mentioning the Duchess of Sussex's inability to find any footing in her career made it apparent that she was nowhere near Kate's caliber.

"Unfortunately the same cannot be said for her sister-in-law Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex who has spent much of the past week only a hop, skip and a jump away in Germany after joining Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex for the second half of his wildly successful Invictus Games."

"If we look at Kate and Meghan right now, the former has built and grown her image and role over the course of a ten years plus while Meghan jumped from guise to role to cause like someone throwing things at a wall to see what sticks," Schofield continued.

