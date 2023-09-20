Russell Brand’s shocking remarks for underaged teen resurface amid assault allegations

Russell Brand received heat for telling a 15-year-old girl that she should have an erotic-themed birthday party, according to a resurfaced audio clip of his BBC radio show, The Russell Brand Show.

The clip, which was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Channel 4 Dispatches on Tuesday, is of a 2007 interaction between Brand, 48, and an unidentified caller, who asked the host for ideas or her upcoming 16th birthday party.

“I suppose you’re 16, you can’t really drink booze yet, or any drugs because that’s illegal,” the English comedian mused.

He noted that the caller would be “legally allowed to have sexual partners,” prompting a laugh from the girl.

“Now, I think you should theme the party around legal sex,” he then suggested.

As the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor continued to brainstorm ideas, he alluded that the caller, though “still essentially a child,” is nevertheless “coming of age.”

At one point in the conversation, the stand-up comic also suggested that she should theme her party around vampires or a venetian masked ball, which he noted is “erotic, but in a suppressed, suitable way for a 16-year-old girl.”

In the same X thread, the U.K current affairs channel shared another clip from the 2007 BBC radio show, in which Brand shares his “policy” for women involves forgoing factors like “age, race, or whether or not they’re awake.”

Brand was accused of sexual and emotional abuse by several women in a bombshell expose following a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches.

After the allegations surfaced, BBC launched an internal investigation against the accused, who has hosted several programmes on the broadcasting service between 2006 and 2008, some of which have since been removed.