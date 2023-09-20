Prince William addresses Kate Middelton’s absence in New York

Prince William was given a warm welcome as he visited the FDNY on his final day in is brief U.S. trip without his wife, Kate Middleton.

FDNY Lieutenant Drew Kane revealed to Daily Express US that the FDNY members had asked the royal about Kate’s absence during the trip.

“Of course, we asked him where Kate was. We wanted to know why Kate wasn’t here,” Kane told the outlet. “He didn’t answer that.”

Back in UK, Kate Middleton made her debut as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm which King Charles had granted her last month, when William landed in New York.

The Princess of Wales toured the airbase, which is one of the busiest military airfields in the U.K. and is home to a number of frontline squadrons and training units.

Elaborating on the demeanour of the Prince, Kane shared that William was very interested in the work that was being done at the firehouse. “He was very genuine. He had a very good presence and understood the subject matter very well.”

Kane added that the royal was attentive and interested in “what it was like then, what it is like now, and how we were able to stamp out the stigma of mental health.”

The Lieutenant lauded the efforts of Prince Harry’s estranged brother that “it’s always a positive thing that someone of his stature is interested in how we do it at the New York City Fire Department.”