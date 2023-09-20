Jeezy, Jeannie Mai spill why are they divorcing

The impending divorce of Jeezy and Jeannie Mai is the result of their “different views.”

According to ET, the 45-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, and the former co-host of The Real didn't agree on “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met,” the source explains.

Mai, 44, and Jeezy were first romantically linked in January 2019, and their relationship was confirmed to the outlet in April 2019.

In September 2019, the couple Instagram official. The couple married on March 27, 2021, in a modest ceremony in Atlanta, Georgia, before welcoming their daughter, Monaco, in January 2022.

Jeezy has three elder children from prior relationships: Jadarius, Shyheim, and Amra.

Jeezy filed for separation in Fulton County Superior Court on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

According to the paperwork, they have been divorced, their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” and “there is no hope for reconciliation.” Jeezy also wishes to have joint legal custody of their child.

Moreover, the documents stated that the couple had signed a prenuptial agreement day before they tied the knot.

For those unversed, Jeezy’s divorce filing comes after more than two years of getting married to media personality.