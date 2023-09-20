Demi Lovato shares what she is best at

Demi Lovato is being open about the things that help her feel her best.

During a two-part episode of the LadyGang podcast that was released on Tuesday, Lovato (who uses she/they pronouns) said, “I feel the most confident when I'm having sex.”

“Cause you're so present that you're not thinking about what is actually like… what clouds your judgment throughout the rest of the day, or at least that's how it is for me. It's not that way for everybody,” the Sorry Not Sorry artist, 31, shared in part two of the interview.

Lovato is presently dating the independent rocker Jutes. When he was hired to work on their 2022 album HOLY FVCK, the two first became acquainted.

The LADYBUG artist frequently makes mention of how their online paths diverged.

“Your heart has changed lives all over the planet… especially some dude from a farm in canada who wound up in your session over a year ago,” he said in an August 20 Instagram birthday post showing his appreciation for the star.

“Oh my God.. BABY!!! This is the sweetest f---ing caption!! You make my life infinitely better and I don’t know what I would do without you,” the singer wrote in the comment section, adding that he was “the best boyfriend in the universe” and “the perfect human.”

“It's a really happy and healthy relationship. He's a super great guy,” a source told People magazine about Lovato’s boyfriend when it was confirmed that the pair was dating that August.