Nicolas Cage in mind-bending trailer for A24's dark comedy 'Dream Scenario'

Nicolas Cage dominates new trailer for A24's 'Dream Scenario' dark comedy.

Nicolas Cage, known to many as a heartthrob, is showcasing his comedic prowess in his latest film, Dream Scenario, which received accolades during its promotion at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month.

The 59-year-old Oscar winner takes on the role of Paul Matthews, an unassuming college professor who inadvertently becomes a fixture in the dreams of complete strangers.



In this amusing cinematic creation, penned and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, Cage's character, Paul, discovers his unexpected presence in other people's subconscious minds when a friend nonchalantly remarks, "you've been on my mind recently. You keep popping up in my dreams."

These dream encounters are characterized by Paul simply being there, doing nothing remarkable.

As news of Paul's mysterious dream appearances spreads, more individuals come forward to share their own surreal experiences with this "remarkable nobody" invading their dreams.



Nicolas Cage's portrayal of the unglamorous college professor is a striking departure from his typical on-screen personas, featuring a balding head, graying beard, and glasses.

Critics who have had the opportunity to view the film have collectively praised it, resulting in an impressive 86-percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.



