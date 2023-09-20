NSYNC photo recreation teases long-awaited comeback with first new song

NSYNC fans rejoice as boy band recreates classic photo.

Justin Timberlake and his NSYNC bandmates reunited once more, stirring up nostalgia for fans everywhere.

Following their reunion at the 2023 Video Music Awards, the group came together again to recreate an iconic photo from their boy band heydays, capturing the moment on the group's Instagram page.

However, this time around, the members of NSYNC opted for a more sophisticated and high-fashion look.

Justin Timberlake took center stage in a stylish camel-toned two-piece suit featuring a boxy jacket and sleek slacks.

Chris Kirkpatrick in a cream-toned jacket paired with beige pants, was sporting the distinctive goatee that set him apart in their earlier years.

Joey Fatone stood tall in the back row, dressed entirely in black. His salt-and-pepper hair and beard were impeccably groomed.

In the front row, Lance Bass donned a sharp milk chocolate-toned leather suit, his hair dyed a striking silvery shade of purple.



