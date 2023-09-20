Taylor Swift urges fans ‘Swifties’ to Vote this election

Taylor Swift urged her fans, called ‘Swifties’, to register to vote using social media.



On National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Swift shared a message with her 272 million-plus Instagram followers encouraging them to register to vote.

Additionally, she provided a link to Vote.org, a non-profit platform and group with which she has previously collaborated.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently,” her statement starts.

Taylor Swift's Insta story

“I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!”

Swift's devoted following has consistently supported her, whether it is through Spotify streaming or album sales.

The fact that her most recent re-release of "Speak Now: Taylor's Version" arrived at No. 1 helped her become the first female artist to surpass 100 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Swift fans are preparing to watch her "Eras Tour" concert movie, which has already sold a staggering $26 million in advance tickets at AMC Theatres, shattering the previous record for a single day's worth of ticket sales, which belonged to "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($16.9 million).