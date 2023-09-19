Rihanna, A$AP Rocky delight fans with first phots of newborn son Riot Rose

Music sensations Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky, who welcomed their second child in August, delighted fans as they shared with the world an intimate photoshoot along with their newborn son, Riot Rose on Tuesday.
The celebrity couple sent fans wild with their latest move as they posed for a series of adorable photos that featured the couple's newborn baby Riot Rose as well as son RZA, 16 months.
The "Umbrella" singer, in the picture, is seen holding her new baby while Rocky carries RZA on his shoulders, posing together for the first time as a family of four.
Rihanna captioned the photos: "Welcome To The World Riot Rose".
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, in one of the pictures, are seen playing with Riot on a blanket as he sweetly smiles up at his parents. The "Diamonds" singer and her partner revealed the exciting news about their new baby in the opening moments of her Super Bowl performance in February.
