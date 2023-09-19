Prince William won’t be trapped again by Prince Harry: report

file footage

Prince William has a hard time trusting his baby brother Prince Harry in the wake of a string of attacks leveled against the Royal Family by him.



Speaking to the Daily Express, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed the rift between the brothers is “as deep as ever,” as it’s expected the Prince of Wales will not meet Harry on his current trip to the U.S.

The Duke of Sussex also did not pay a visit to the Royal Family during his short trip to the UK last month, neither did William extended birthday wishes to as Harry turned 39 last week.

Offering an explanation for William’s aloof behavior towards Harry, Fitzwilliams cited Harry’s very public jibes at the Royal Family in his memoir Spare, as well as his and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“The point is simply you couldn’t trust [Prince Harry],” expressed the expert. "At its most basic, if you were Harry and I was William and we were talking to each other. How could I be sure what we talk about doesn’t appear [elsewhere]?"

He also brought up the former royal’s four-book contract with Random House, which could also prove a bad news for Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family in prospect.



“The Sussexes have been completely unpredictable in their behaviour but one thing you can predict is they like to publish and use it to their benefit and we saw that ruthlessly,” Fitzwilliams added.