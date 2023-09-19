Selena Gomez looks radiant in new sultry mirror selfies: See photos

Selena Gomez looks radiant as she poses for a steamy mirror selfie

Selena Gomez has captivated her 429 million Instagram followers by posting stunning mirror selfies on Tuesday.

The Calm Down singer took to her Instagram story and posed for a steamy mirror selfie, showing off her figure in a low-cut corset top.



The 31-year-old has often treated her fans by sharing intimate moments with her friends and family members.



Earlier, the Rare Beauty founder shared an adorable selfie with her old pal Taylor Swift following the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2023.



The carousel of two photos, in which Taylor lovingly kisses Selena on the cheek, was aptly captioned with Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song, Best Friend, "Thas my best frien — she a real bad."



The iconic photo have broken the internet, as their fans expressed their immense love for their favourite singers.



A fan wrote, "This picture just screamed the most successful, powerful and iconic woman duo to ever exist."

"Never seen a better duo," another chimed in.