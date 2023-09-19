Meghan Markle makes poignant statement amid Kate Middleton’s big debut

Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to a local café for homeless girls and woman in Dusseldorf, Germany, before flying out of the European country on Monday.

The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles engaging with the community after the conclusion oh her husband, Prince Harry’s high-spirited Invictus Games 2023.

The former Suits actress was snapped chatting with a woman, whose name is believed to be Aylin Aydemir at TrebeCafé. The images were shared by multiple fan accounts dedicated to Meghan and the Sussexes.

Meghan was also seen sharing a sweet moment with a little girl who seemed to have presented her with a dish.

The café is a community space which provides support and resources for women and girls who are homeless and has recently launched a campaign against period poverty, via Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton made her debut as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm which King Charles had granted her last month.

The Princess of Wales toured the airbase, which is one of the busiest military airfields in the U.K., is home to a number of frontline squadrons and training units.

On the same day, Prince William landed in the Big Apple ahead of his Earthshot Prize Award event on Tuesday. William is also scheduled to meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to discuss solutions to tackle major climate crisis situations among other engagements.