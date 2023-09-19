Blink-182 One More Time...: Rock band sets release date for reunion album

Blink-182 announced their brand new album, set to release next month.
The rock band’s first album in ten years, One More Time… is due out on Oct. 20, with the title track set to drop on Thursday, Sept. 21.
Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker took to their repsective Instagram accounts to share the news via a video montage spanning nearly four minutes.
In the clip originally from the upcoming interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the trio reflected on the band’s legacy, as well as chaos and challenges that brought them together.
DeLonge opened up about his decision to quit the band and his subsequent rejoining after Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer.
Meanwhile, Barker explained the meaning behind their upcoming song, revealing it is written about how their catastrophies, including the drummer’s plane crash in South Carolina, brought them back together.
“It’s the best album we’ve ever made,” affirmed Hoppus. “It’s all through the healing of this band and this music and this record.”
“I literally just cry on stage every night,” he added.
The album is produced by Barker, and boasts a total of 17 songs.
