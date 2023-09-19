Prince William escapes ‘car chase’ in NYC unlike ‘attention seeking’ Harry and Meghan

Prince William touched down at Newark Airport on Monday as he quietly made his entrance without any fanfare and paparazzi to start a ‘car chase.’

The royal appeared to have garnered praise from keen royal watchers who compared the stark contrast in Prince of Wales’ appearance in the Big Apple with the one Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made back in May.

One royal watcher took to X, formerly Twitter, to note a stark difference in the two appearances. “The Way Prince William arrived quietly with other UK politicians and is already holding Meetings at the Plaza,” they stated.

“And Not one car chase has happened; Not one paparazzi had caught him. Not one picture has escaped. It is The confident Class "Old money" displays that separates it from Parvenus and attentionseeking nobodies.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sparked quite the controversy as their rep described the couple being involved in “a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi” following them for more than two hours in a “relentless pursuit.”

The incident occurred the couple was returning to their place of stay in New York with Doria Ragland after she was honoured with a Woman of Vision Award.

The couple received heat for “exaggerating” the events by TV personalities and commentators and even dubbed the incident as a “publicity stunt at the time. Although, the spokesperson refuted the claims in a following statement to The New York Times.