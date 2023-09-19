Chrishell Stause remembers late co-star Billy Miller in heartfelt tribute

Chrishell Stause pays heartfelt tribute to her late co-star Billy Miller

Chrishell Stause mourned the death of her former co-star Billy Miller as she paid him a heart-touching tribute on Instagram.

The 41-year-old who worked with Miller in a soap opera, All My Children back in 2007, has expressed her heartfelt condolences for her late friend.

In an emotional post on Instagram, Chrishell posted a picture of General Hospital actor giving her a sweet cheek kiss and mentioned that she was still 'processing' the sad news of his passing.

"Too many feelings, but you are gone too soon, and I'm so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend. I hope you are at peace now," wrote the actress.

Billy Miller, an actor who was best known for his remarkable roles in the soap operas died in Austin, Texas, on Friday at the age of 43.



He was known for his work in famous dramas including: All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, Mistresses and American Housewife.