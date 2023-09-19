Priyanka Chopra pays ‘Dad mode’ birthday tribute to husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra wishes birthday boy Nick Jonas with a tribute on Instagram, with a fatherly vibe.



The Love Bug singer turned 31 on Saturday, and his wife posted a lovely message on Instagram in his honour, with one picture highlighting their 1-year-old daughter Malti.

"Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can.. I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby @nickjonas," Priyanka wrote in the carousel posts caption.

The post opened with a cute snapshot of her kissing the birthday boy on the cheek, and it was followed by images of the couple playing golf. Malti's moment in the spotlight, though, came in the last image.

Nick may be seen holding Malti's bottle with one hand while not looking, in full dad mode. Malti is receiving bottle service from her dad while she endearingly stares right into the camera.

In 2022, Nick and Priyanka, both 41, had a girl through surrogacy.



