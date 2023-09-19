Kirsten Dunst’s son had ‘no clue’ she was MJ in Toby Maguire’s ‘Spiderman’

Kirsten Dunst’s son had ‘no idea’ she was MJ in Toby Maguire’s ‘Spiderman’

Kirsten Dunst shares an adorable Spiderman moment on social media of his son with Jesse Plemons.



The actress couldn't have chosen a better time to post a rare photo of her son to Instagram on Sunday.

The youngster of the couple is seen in the picture perfectly hiding his face under a Spider-Man umbrella.

The 41-year-old actress added next to the photo, which was taken by her husband, "Has no clue his mom was MJ, Jesse."

The fact that the young boy of Dunst and Plemons is wearing a red shirt to match the occasion makes the scene even more picture-perfect.

In 2016, Plemons and Dunst began dating after meeting on the Fargo set. The next year, they became engaged, and in May of 2018 and May 2021, respectively, they welcomed boys Ennis and James.



The couple then got married in Jamaica last summer. The couple has always shielded their sons from public attention.

Dunst is renowned for bringing Mary Jane "MJ" Watson to life in the first three Spider-Man films, which were released from 2002 to 2007. Tobey Maguire played the web-slinging superhero next to her.