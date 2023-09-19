Sophie Turner smiling with barbed wire tattoo while filming 'Joan' amid divorce

Sophie Turner was all smiles as she continued her filming for the ITV drama Joan in Spain, despite her recent divorce announcement from musician Joe Jonas.
Sporting a platinum blonde hairstyle and red lipstick, Turner, who portrays the infamous jewel thief Joan Hannington in the upcoming ITVX series, seemed undeterred by her personal challenges.
Sophie's outfit for the day consisted of a blue top and stonewash jeans, complemented by striking vampy eye makeup.
As she made her way to the set, she displayed a sizable temporary back tattoo.
This tattoo, initially unveiled just last week as a large white design, had since been transformed into a striking black body art resembling barbed wire with splashes of red.
In Joan, Sophie's character Joan Hannington is married to the professional thief Boisie Hannington, played by Frank Dillane.
The show delves into their journey from ordinary lives to becoming Britain's most successful diamond thieves.
Amidst her busy filming schedule, Sophie appeared to be in great spirits as she engaged in conversations with fellow cast and crew members.
Meanwhile, her estranged husband Joe Jonas is currently on tour with his band, the Jonas Brothers.
