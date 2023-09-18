Sabrina Elba reveals how different it is to work with her husband Idris Elba over skincare launch

Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina has recently collaborated with her husband as they open up their own skincare line, S'ABLE Labs.



Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, Sabrina, who tied the knot with Idris in 2019, revealed how different it is to work with her husband while launching her line in Los Angeles.

The model confessed, “There was a big learning curve when I came to working with her husband.”



“It’s not a perfect tie-in, but we’ve definitely developed ways of working together,” said Sabrina.

The media personality remarked, “We started a podcast to kind of see how other people were doing it, and we learned so much.”

“I think it's having correct boundaries and understanding that like you know, finding work is not the same as finding a date night,” she explained.

Sabrina mentioned, “There are appropriate avenues — work hours, for instance, that's been a big learning curve for me.”

The new skincare line is an extension of the wellness brand that the both established in 2021.

Sabrina added, “I cannot imagine doing it with anyone else, other than Idris.”