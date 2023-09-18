King Charles, Thomas Markle unite against Harry, Meghan over ‘cruel’ issue

Meghan Markle’s estranged father Thomas Markle Snr. has reached out to the Duchess of Sussex to let him meet his grandchildren.
The Suits alum hasn’t been in contact with her father for five years, i.e., since Meghan tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018.
Harry and Meghan went on to become parents to two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in the then-coming years, both of whom haven’t been introduced to Markle’s family.
During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, the retired director begged his daughter to let him see his grandchildren.
"I want to see my grandkids and I think the King wants to see his too," affirmed Thomas, referring to King Charles III, who hasn’t publicly met Archie and Lilibet since Meghan and Harry stepped down from their royal positions in 2020.
"I'm very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent, not just me but to the King as well, to deny the right to see a grandchild,” he continued.
"Put the past behind us and allow me to see my grandkids,” Thomas pleaded.
