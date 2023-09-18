King Charles wrongly accused of having 'anger issues'

King Charles was visibly irritated over a leaking pen

King Charles was reportedly wrongly accused of displaying his anger when a video of him appearing to get irritated over a pen made rounds online.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Daily Star that the clip in question was not an accurate representation of the monarch as he "was unjustly accused by some of having anger issues".

The clip displayed King Charles was seen getting irate over a leaking pen and saying: "I can't bear this b****y thing... every stinking time!"

The incident, called Pengate, displayed “the unmistakable body language of a grieving son” as the monarch was reeling from the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth I.

"His back is hunched, his brow is lowered deeply over his eyes and his lips are turned downwards," she said.

"Of the five stages of grief - denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance - anger is probably the most visible. When the King was reacting to situations with apparent anger - baring his teeth, scowling or shaking his head, he was acting out of character."

"Having lost both his parents and becoming Head of State himself inside 18 months, he was understandably tense and missing his mother and father.

"The irritable behaviour displayed back then was in keeping with the natural reactions to grief."

