King Charles features in Ryan Reynolds’ ‘welcome to Wrexham’ docuseries

There may be going to be several well-known royal faces in Welcome to Wrexham season 2!

In the premiere episode of the new season, King Charles III and Queen Camilla made an appearance as Ryan Reynolds says to the camera, "So, the King of England called."



The second season of the docuseries' trailer was uploaded by the royal family's official X (previously Twitter) account on Wednesday, with the caption, “Watch more from our Royal ‘Welcome to @Wrexham_AFC ’ with @VancityReynolds and @RMcElhenney !”

On September 13, Welcome to Wrexham's second season debuted on Disney+ UK.

The message from the royal family was answered by the show's X account with "A royal welcome (back) to Wrexham!"

The royals learned of "the redevelopment" of the Wrexham Football Club, which is owned by the Deadpool actor and Rob McElhenney, during their December visit to Wrexham last year.

The season premiere of the FX series featured footage from the royal visit.



