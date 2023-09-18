Is All Well? Molly Sims looks incredibly ‘sad’ on getaway with husband

There appears to be something disturbing within the couple.

Molly Sims displayed emotions and shed tears during Saint Tropez beach vacation on Saturday.

Despite her emotions, Molly, 50, stunned in a black bikini while comforted by husband Scott Stuber, 54, during a Saint Tropez getaway.

Despite the emotional moment, Molly still exuded confidence, flaunting her remarkable physique in a stylish black bikini. Later, she savored cocktails under the sun, draping a beautiful white crochet cover-up over her swimwear.

Her blonde hair was elegantly tied in a neat ponytail, and she added a touch of glamour with gold hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

On the other hand, Netflix Films chairman Scott sported a crisp white polo neck T-shirt, navy shorts, and a cap, completing his casual yet chic ensemble.

Molly and Scott have been married since 2011 and share children Brooks 11, Scarlett, eight, and Grey, six.

Molly has been keeping busy with her new business venture, YSE (wise), which she launched last April.