Despite Asia Cup debacle, Pakistan yet again become top-ranked ODI side

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (second left) celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Afghanistan´s Hashmatullah Shahidi (not pictured) during the third and final ODI cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on August 26, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan, despite their Asia Cup 2023 misfortune once again became the no.1 team in one-day international (ODI) as per the latest issuance of the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings on Sunday.

India, despite their Asia Cup 2023 triumph placed at the second spot. The Men in Blue are tied with Pakistan with a rating of 115 and surpass the Green Shirts in points as well. India are ranked no.2 with 4,701 points. However, Pakistan have played 27 matches, 14 less than India's 41.

Australia who were ranked at no.1 before, are now ranked at no.3 with 3,166 points and a rating of 113 after their defeat against South Africa. The Kangaroos have played 28 matches.

India and Australia will take on each other from September 22 in a three-match series where they will again have the opportunity to claim the top spot.

The first game will be held in Mohali. The second game will be played on the 24th in Indore while the final tie will in on the 27th in Baroda.

On the other hand, Pakistan will now directly play in the World Cup. Their first game of the campaign is against the Netherlands on October 6 in Hyderabad.

This ranking reshuffle reflects the dynamic nature of international cricket, and it will be interesting to see how these teams perform in upcoming matches and the World Cup as they continue to vie for the top spot in ODI cricket.



