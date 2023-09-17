Russell Brand's journey from offensive jokes to sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand has a history of past behavior issues that have led to him losing two jobs. In 2002, he was fired from MTV for making offensive jokes about 9/11.



In 2008, he was fired from the BBC for leaving a voicemail message for Andrew Sachs, a veteran actor, in which he made sexually suggestive remarks about Sachs' granddaughter.

Here is a more detailed look at the two incidents that led to Brand losing his job:

2002 MTV firing

Brand was fired from MTV after making offensive jokes about 9/11 on his show, "Russell Brand's Big Brother's Little Brother." In one joke, he said that he hoped the next 9/11 would be "a double-tapper."

2008 BBC firing

Brand was fired from the BBC after leaving a voicemail message for Andrew Sachs, a veteran actor, in which he made sexually suggestive remarks about Sachs' granddaughter. Brand was working on a BBC radio show at the time, and he left the message for Sachs after Sachs' granddaughter had appeared on the show.

For those unversed, following an investigation by The Sunday Times, London Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches, the 48-year-old comedian is being defamed for allegedly sexually abusing four women, one of whom claimed to be 16 years old.