Olivia Rodrigo finds it ‘super cool’ when her music being enjoyed by every age group

Olivia Rodrigo has recently revealed she finds it “super cool” that her music can be enjoyed by every age group and beyond the Gen Z reach.



Speaking to PEOPLE’s magazine, Olivia said, “I actually think that I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people,”

“I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like, ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak,’” explained the 20-year-old.

Reflecting on her music, Olivia stated, “It’s super cool. Especially with ‘Drivers License,’ I remember when that came out, people of all walks of life would just come up to me and be like, ‘I remember exactly where I was when I was experiencing that heartbreak for the first time.’”

“It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different,” she noted.

Olivia remarked, “It just makes me feel less alone. I’m just like, ‘Wow, my experiences aren’t really that unique. Everyone has experienced some sort of pain or loss and insecurity.’”

“I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I’m really happy about,” added the songstress.

Meanwhile, Olivia released her highly- anticipated second album Guts last week.