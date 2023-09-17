Halle Berry to take ‘lower-paying roles’ to avoid paying more to ex Oliver Martinez

Halle Berry hints at “quiet quitting” by taking up “lower-paying movie roles” to get away from paying exorbitant money to her ex Olivier Martinez following their divorce.



A source told the Star magazine, “Halle fears if she has a lot of success in a year, that money is going to go into Olivier's pocket and not be used for her nine-year-old son Maceo’s care.”

“It's a big incentive to slow down, or take lower-paying roles,” remarked the source.

The outlet reported that per divorce agreement, Halle needs to pay up $8,000 per month in child support for their son, Maceo, as well as gives 4.3 percent of her yearly earnings over $2 million to her former lover.

“It just grinds at Halle that Olivier can benefit from her hard work when she kicked him to the curb many years ago,” the source spilled to the outlet.

Another source said, “Halle had to agree to the terms because Olivier's lawyers were going full-court press on her and she wanted the divorce drama over, but she says it's a good reason not to work so hard!”

After her third divorce, Halle has found love yet again with her boyfriend of three years, Van Hunt.

This time, the Catwoman star is not ready to get married soon, however, source disclosed, “The actress wishes she didn't have to require the unromantic document with her new beau if they decide to tie the knot.”

“The hope is that a prenup with Van gets done without drama. Halle's anxious about it, but Van's agreed to sign whatever it takes. He's not after her money,” added the source.