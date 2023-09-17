Kevin Costner expresses resentment for paying ‘even a nickel’ to former wife: Here’s why

A source told Life & Style magazine, Kevin felt relief after judge gave judgement in actor’s favour and reduced the child support payments of $129,755 per month to $63,209. Christine however had been asking for over $160,000 per month.

“This is the first time in months Kevin can sit back, pour himself a stiff drink and smirk,” said a source after his court win. “And, boy, does he intend to enjoy it!”

The source revealed, “Kevin resents having to pay Christine even a nickel,” noting that the Yellowstone star “knows this is as good as it’s going to get — for now.”

Despite the divorce stress, the source pointed out that Kevin is in a “celebratory mood and even cracking a smile now and then”.

This news came after OK! reported Christine wanted that Kevin should pay $885,000 in her legal fees that she needed in order to fight their prenuptial agreement.

Attorney Laura Wasser, who represents Kevin in his divorce, hit back at the request, describing it “nothing short of outrageous” considering a judge had already ruled that their prenup would stand.

Meanwhile, the former couple share three kids: Cayden, 16 Hayes, 14 and Grace, 13.