Prince Harry 'lit up' after seeing Meghan Markle at Invictus Games

All seems well in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage

Prince Harry reportedly lit up with joy upon seeing his wife Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games, quashing talks about the Duke of Sussex’s marriage being in the dumps.

Writing about her experience at the Games for Hello!, Isabelle Casey detailed how Prince Harry’s demeanour only got better after the Suits alum touched down in Germany.

"Since Meghan arrived on Tuesday, I have to say the Prince was even more effervescent than he was on the days before she landed," she began.

She went on to note the couple’s chemistry, stating that they have been 'affectionate' with each other in the form of hugs and sweet displays of love.

"Their connection is unquestionable having seen them enjoying the games from the comfort of the stands. The entire week they have remained so incredibly tactile and affectionate towards each other, laughing and cuddling, which was such a heartwarming thing to witness."

Casey’s development comes after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage was in trouble.

While there has been no confirmation on the matter, the pair’s public displays of affection has dispelled rumours of a potential divorce.