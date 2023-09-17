Ant and Declan dish out personal wish list of stars for upcoming series I’m A Celebrity

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have finally shared their personal wish list of celebs they want to take part in the reality show, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Both presenters of the show, Ant and Declan reportedly gave their suggestions every year prior to casting for the ITV show,

This year, the hosting pair have vouched for astronaut Tim Peake to take part in the show.

A source spilled to The Sun, “Both Ant and Dec think Tim would be a fascinating signing for the show and bring another layer to the campfire chats.”

“It would be a first for the series to have an astronaut and add some real gravitas,” said the source.

The outlet reported that both Ant and Dec earlier included famous faces such as The A-Team star Mr T and ex-Man United player Roy Keane.

The source added, “Although Ant and Dec are show hosts they know the series inside out so producers are always really interested to have their input and collaborate with them on casting ideas to create the perfect chemistry.”

The news came after it was disclosed last week that Danielle Harold was in discussion to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celebrity.

“Danielle is at the height of her career and in demand after her moving storyline on EastEnders, but she’s really caught the eye of ITV bosses to appear in the upcoming series of the jungle,” explained the source.

Meanwhile, an ITV1 spokesperson told MailOnline, “Any names suggested for I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation.”