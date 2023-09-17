Khloé Kardashian shares adorable matching-fie of son Tatum

Khloé Kardashian's son Tatum Kardashian, 1, is on his way to becoming a style legend like his mom.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old Kardashians star shared a lovely snapshot of her 1-year-old son Tatum donning a very trendy look on Instagram.

Tatum sat on a kitchen island wearing a khaki green beanie hat with a yellow smiling face on the front and matching vest, as well as a thin gold chain.

“My baby,” Kardashian wrote in her caption.

A neighbouring arrangement of flora towered over Tatum's head as he clutched a giant apple and looked up, wide-eyed, at the camera.

Kardashian's most recent snapshot of her newborn boy, whom she welcomed via surrogacy in 2022, left friends and family, as well as fans, gushing in the comments section.

“Precious Angel,” mom Kris Jenner wrote. “Perfection,” Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq commented, as her twin sister Khadijah Haqq made a sweet reference to the fruit Tatum had in his hand. “Apple of my eye,” she wrote.

“Omg STOP IT RIGHT NOW ,” Kim Zolciak commented. “Oh my goodness, he’s so beautiful,” longtime family friend Faye Resnick also wrote in response.

Kardashian has two children with ex Tristan Thompson: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum.