Prince William, King Charles are 'odd' for keeping mum on Prince Harry's birthday

Prince William (L), Prince Harry (C), King Charles (R)

Prince William and King Charles lack of acknowledgement for Prince Harry’s birthday made it apparent that the pair had no intention of ever reconciling with the Duke of Sussex.

Royal expert Jennie Bond spoke to GB News and noted that it was 'odd' that the royal family no longer wished to acknowledge the Duke of Sussex's birthday even though they stopped public acknowledgement.

"It certainly hasn’t been public, which has been the tradition, except from last year when they were in mourning for the late Queen," she said.

"I did put it down as a bit of a marker. The rift seems unbridgeable to me.

"The Palace are saying that there are no public messages to non-working members of the Royal Family.

"Believe it if you want, but that seems odd. I only hope that King Charles privately sent a text to his son."

She went on to note that Prince Harry opened the floor for King Charles which she said he needed to avail as he was the 'parent'.

She said: "In Harry’s book and interviews, he said any negotiations would be done privately.

"I don’t think there have been any. I’ve always thought it’s the part of the parent to be the bigger person and try to make contact.

"I hope that the avenue of communication is still open."