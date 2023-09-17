‘Beaming’ Prince Harry set to face ‘sad reality’ after returning to California

Prince Harry beamed as he presided over the week-long Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, whilst also receiving praise for his efforts.

However, a royal expert pointed out a rare opportunity hidden at this event and how it unravels a sad reality for the Duke of Sussex.

Harry, who was also joined by his wife Meghan Markle at Invictus Games, was “positively glowing in the German sunshine” while also being followed by a melancholy and slightly depressing task,” opined royal commentator, Daniela Elser for news.com.au.

She pointed out that Harry had “created something unquestionably great” and he truly shines but it seems that his “temporary reprieve from his California life” is about to end.

Elser was of the view that Harry will not be able have another successful achievement like the Invictus Games “without the big fat Royal Foundation bank accounts, without the convening power of an HRH and without oodles of time to spend focused solely on cause-driven work.”

She added that successes of “Spare and Harry & Meghan, are not wins that can be replicated or repeated.”

The marriage of Harry and Meghan has been a topic of speculation as many experts believe that the couple is probably going to split.

Elser noted that the Harry looks notably "more carefree and gleeful” than he has in years especially after his exit from Royals in 2020.