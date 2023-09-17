Meghan Markle comforts 'emotional' Prince Harry at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Meghan Markle was seen comforting an emotional Prince Harry during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.
In photos circulating on Twitter, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen resting a hand on the Duke of Sussex's shoulder as she comforted him following his closing speech at the Invictus Games.
As the the photo, Prince Harry seemingly had his head bowed down in what appeared to be an attempt to wipe away some stray tears as the Suits alum offered some comfort.
His emotional state seemingly came in the aftermath of his speech in which he made a reference to his icy relationship with the royal family and sharing that he was not allowed to wear a uniform after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.
The photo left fans in awe of Meghan's ability to comfort Prince Harry as the pair was showered with compliments.
"That's the reason it's a good thing for her to be there. Everybody needs someone there for them every now & then," one user said.
"Match made in heaven. For years they keep making him the 3rd wheel. So glad Meghan cam into his life," another said.
Take a look:
Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been making headlines for their crude outings across Europe
Prince William makes a bid to upstage Prince Harry with his venture after Invictus Games ends
Bob Odenkirk starts early at 25 on the Saturday Night Live show
Prince Harry recalled that Prince William was left shell-shocked when he was told that Meghan Markle was his new...
Irish Grinstead, a member of girl group 702 has passed away at the of 43
Ben Affleck is currently married to Jennifer Lopez as he co-parents his three children with ex Jennifer Garner