Meghan Markle comforts 'emotional' Prince Harry at Invictus Games closing ceremony

Meghan Markle was seen comforting an emotional Prince Harry during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

In photos circulating on Twitter, the Duchess of Sussex could be seen resting a hand on the Duke of Sussex's shoulder as she comforted him following his closing speech at the Invictus Games.

As the the photo, Prince Harry seemingly had his head bowed down in what appeared to be an attempt to wipe away some stray tears as the Suits alum offered some comfort.

His emotional state seemingly came in the aftermath of his speech in which he made a reference to his icy relationship with the royal family and sharing that he was not allowed to wear a uniform after stepping down as a senior member of the royal family.

The photo left fans in awe of Meghan's ability to comfort Prince Harry as the pair was showered with compliments.

"That's the reason it's a good thing for her to be there. Everybody needs someone there for them every now & then," one user said.

"Match made in heaven. For years they keep making him the 3rd wheel. So glad Meghan cam into his life," another said.

