‘Scared’ Queen Camilla lets slip ‘real’ emotion in rare moment with King Charles

King Charles’ wife, Queen Camilla, who is known for putting on a ‘regal smile’ despite her circumstance, was caught in a moment of utter shock where she let slip her ‘mask of public bravado.’

Camilla, who at one point was labelled as ‘UK’s most hated woman,’ was attending the Royal Variety Show at the London Palladium in 2010. As the couple was arriving to the event, their car was attacked by protestors.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the moment to Express.co.uk in which the famously reserved and stoic couple could not help but be overwhelmed in a moment of fear.

The couple was snapped making an ‘O’ face in “utter surprise and shock” as Charles clutched his wife’s hand to reassure her, while Camilla’s hand was positioned in a way to protect the then-Prince of Wales, the expert deduced.

“Camilla is the woman who survived being labelled as the UK’s most hated woman and managed to appear by Charles’s side in public with little other than a regal smile, knowing she was likely to be booed on a regular basis,” James told the outlet.

She added that the it’s the “unbroken record” of the Royal family to “avoid any signals of fear or weakness” which is why the moment was memorable.

James also described Charles as a “man who has been shot at on stage without any fear response whatsoever and who acts coolly disinterested when being pelted with eggs on a walkabout.”

Charles and Camilla’s car was “paint bombed, kicked and rocked” as they were arriving at the event, which promoted a “real response” from them, per the body language expert.