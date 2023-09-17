Karan Johar shares Ranbir Kapoor has no manager or PR team: 'He is on his own'

Karan Johar has made some interesting revelations about Ranbir Kapoor, stating that the Bollywood star handles his work without any manager or PR team.
During an interview with Mid-Day, the renowned director has showered praise on his blockbuster film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil male lead, calling him 'the most patient human being.'
Sharing how Ranbir manages his own work, Karan said, "He does one film at a time, he handles his own dates. There is no PR, there is no manager, there is nobody around him. He is on his own."
The filmmaker said that the Barfi actor is the only one in B-town who is in charge of his own work schedules.
"You ask him for dates, he opens his phone, he has all his own dates, he knows exactly which brands he's doing, he knows his schedule, he knows his days off, he knows his holidays," he further shared.
The director, who has launched the careers of several successful Bollywood actors, called Ranbir the most relaxed person he has ever came across.
"He can't pretend because he is too true to what he is. He is the most relaxed person, he's the most patient human being, you can keep him waiting for 14 hours on a set and he won't say a thing."
On work front, Ranbir will be next seen in an action thriller movie Animal, also starring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.
The film is expected to release in December.
