Prince William set for ‘big week’ as Prince Harry concludes Invictus Games

Prince William, who is estranged from brother Prince Harry, announced a big week as the Duke of Sussex wrapped up the Invictus Games 2023.

King Charles’ eldest son, William, will be travelling to New York City this week while Harry and wife Meghan Markle would be returning to Montecito California, after attending the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany.

William will be making a two-day visit to the Big Apple to unveil the 15 finalists for the Awards. To promote the upcoming engagement, the official Instagram of Prince and Princess of Wales shared an explainer for the upcoming summit in an IG Story writing, “It’s a big week ahead…”

In the following Story, the handle then shared a video reel teasing the announcement of the shortlisted finalists. “Looking forward to introducing our amazing 2023 Finalists to you!”



The Earthshot Prize was created by Prince William and The Royal Foundation to find innovative solutions to the pressing climate change challenges the planet is facing.

Previously an insider told The Sunday Times, the Prince of Wales has given out strict instructions regarding his younger brother ahead of his trip.

William, who is next in line of succession, believes that trip is “incredibly important” and symbolises his “evolution as a global statesman,” the insider revealed.

While all the major U.S. networks have bid for interviews with the future King, William’s courtiers have flat-out refused that he will answer any questions about Prince Harry.