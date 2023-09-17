Bob Odenkirk gets candid about his working experience as a writer on SNL

Bob Odenkirk has recently shared his working experience as a writer on Saturday Night Live.



“I was unsure of myself. It was hard,” said Bob during an appearance on Tig Notaro’s podcast Don’t Ask Tig.

The Better Call Saul star stated, “It was existentially dangerous. I had feelings of ‘I should erase myself.’”

Bob opened up about his difficult time as a writer on the late-night sketch series from 1987 to 1991 especially starting at the age of 25.

“I was too young when I got hired at SNL,” continued the comedian.

Bob further said, “That was not a good thing. That could’ve gone wrong. That could’ve gone so wrong. It came this close so many times to going so wrong.”

“You gotta believe me. And it’s hard for kids to believe you when you say, ‘I had no clue what I was doing and I was scared outta my wits for years’,” added the comedian.

Bob reportedly wrote big celebs such as Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Mike Myers, Chris Farley and Tim Meadows on the show.

Earlier, the actor spoke up about how his experience wasn’t all bad on SNL during an appearance on Hot Ones back in March.

Recalling his time working on Chris Farley’s Matt Foley sketches, Bob remarked, “I played the dad in the sketch, and we did it seven times a week at Second City. Every time I did that was the most fun I had in show business.”