Kanye West 'insults' Kim Kardashian with Bianca Censori's fashion choices

Kanye West is reportedly pitting Kim Kardashian against his new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West and his new wife Bianca Censori have been the subject of the public's ire due to their crude outings across Europe.

Especially Censori, who seems to have a knack for decking out in sheer close-fitting catsuits, making her appearances too explicit for public.

Following their elaborate voyage across Italy, the wedded pair was recently spotted in Germany and are now reported to visit the UK for London Fashion Week.

Fans and critics took to a Reddit thread to speculate the reason behind the former Yeezy employee's fascination with the specific attire, with many assuming she is wearing it to "insult" West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"Is he dressing his wife in spandex to insult Skims?" wondered a user, referring to The Kardashians star's shapewear brand.

"Maybe Kim is actually having her dressed in Skims and this is the most attention-grabbing advertisement I've ever seen," another suggested.

"He’s dressing her Spanx which is practically the same clothing Kim sells Skims. Is Kanye making Bianca wear spanks to insult Kim publicly and passively? Spanks is Kim’s #1 competition," a third affirmed.

The speculations comes shortly after West and Censori are now said to be banished from Italy after the twosome displayed unsolicited PDA on the streets of Venice last month.