Prince William issued 'x-rated' response after Prince Harry introduced Meghan Markle

Prince Harry recalled that Prince William was left shell-shocked when he was told that Meghan Markle was his new ladylove

Prince Willliam reportedly issued an x-rated comment after Prince Harry broke to him the news of his relationship with Meghan Markle.

Recalling the scenario, the Duke of Sussex wrote in his memoir Spare that he had wanted to reveal his new relationship with the Suits alum to his family, in particular Prince William and Kate Middleton and waited for a chance during dinner.

At the time Prince William seemingly "knew something was going on" but was not confirmed if his younger brother had someone in mind.

After Prince William and Kate put Prince George and Princess Charlotte to bed, the Duke of Sussex swooped in to break the news.

Prince Harry began by revealing that he was interested in a woman who was not only an American actress but was also on the hit legal drama Suits, which Prince William and Kate were a big fan of.

Harry wrote: "Their mouths fell open. They turned to each other. Then Willy turned to me and said: 'F*** off'."



