BTS' Suga military enlistment date announced: Details

BTS' Suga will join Jin and J-Hope in the military this month

BTS Suga is set to join Jin and J-Hope for the mandatory military training.

According to the latest announcement from his label, BIGHIT MUSIC, the South-Korean rapper will be enlisted in the military on Sept. 22.

Noting that his departure will not be marked by any official event on the day he starts his service, the label forbade fans from visiting the Agust D rapper at his workplace.

“Please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property,” the statement continued.

“Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of artist IP.”

“We ask for your continued love and support for Suga until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time,” it concluded.

As per South Korean law, it is mandatory for all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve in the military for about 18 to 21 months (about 2 years), in order to maintain strong national defense against foreign forces.

The age requirements would make Kim Namjoon aka RM follow closely behind Suga to be enlisted in the military.