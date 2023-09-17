Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt birthday note for husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra gives a peck to husband Nick Jonas as she celebrates his birthday

Priyanka Chopra dedicated a sweet birthday wish to her husband Nick Jonas, expressing her love and admiration for the singer.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram handle to pen cute heartfelt caption alongside loving carousels of their precious moments together.



The actress professed her love in a passionate note to Jonas Brothers' star singer. "Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life," she began.



Priyanka has expressed her gratitude for having a supportive husband like Nick.



"You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible.. shown me peace like I have never known.. and loving like only you can," she continued.



The 41-year-old added in the end, "I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true… Happy birthday baby."

The actress has often treated her fans with heartwarming moments with her husband and their daughter on the social media platform.



Chopra tied the knot with Jonas in 2018 and welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in 2022.

