Russell Brand’s sexual assault accusers open up in TV special amidst scandal

Russell Brand came under fire as four women elaborated accounts of the horrifying sexual assault allegations against the English comedian on a television special aired on Saturday night.

The women, who alleged rape, sexual assaults, and emotional abuse as per a Friday expose by The Sunday Times, opened up about their experiences with the 48-year-old comedian on Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, a lengthy joint investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times in collaboration with Channel 4.

One woman recollected an incident where Brand “grabbed” her and got her onto bed. He then “held [her] down and “aggressively” tried to force himself on her.

Another accuser alleged that Brand ignored her plea to “get off” her while “holding [her] up against a wall.” She further detailed that he proceeded to assault her.

A third victim recalled a harrowing incident with The Trews host who reportedly “forced" his private parts down her throat until she “couldn’t breathe.”

“He was just choking me,” the woman reported. “I was crying and he said, ‘Oh, I only wanted to see your mascara run anyway.'”

The television special then played a snippet from one of Brand’s stand-up comedy shows in 2006, where he quipped about women’s mascaras running down their face during oral sex.

The investigative documentary also revealed that one of the alleged rapes took place in Brand’s Los Angeles abode, around five months after he finalised his divorce with Katy Perry in 2012.

The special was released a day after the initial expose was published and just a few hours after the Arthur star publicly addressed and vehemently denied these accusations.

He had further declared that all the relationships from his “promiscuous” past “were absolutely always consensual.”

The women also expressed that they had “never, ever” spoken up about their experiences because Brand was always “untouchable.”