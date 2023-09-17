Phillip Schofield erases photos with Holly Willoughby from Instagram

Phillip Schofield removes numerous photos with Holly Willoughby from Instagram in mysterious move.

Phillip Schofield has taken down several photographs featuring himself and his former colleague and best friend, Holly Willoughby, from his Instagram account.

Previously, Schofield had shared images of the two co-hosting This Morning and even vacationing together in Portugal, providing glimpses of their close friendship.

However, Schofield's Instagram now presents only one distant photo taken within the This Morning studio.



Despite this conspicuous absence, Schofield, who recently resigned from ITV, has retained pictures with other former co-stars like Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson on his profile.

An industry insider remarked on this alteration, stating, "Holly and Phil used to post pictures together for fun, they were huge parts of one another's lives and they loved to show their viewers how close they are."

This move to remove images featuring Holly Willoughby has sparked speculation about the state of their relationship.

It appears that Phillip Schofield may have chosen to distance himself from their past collaborations, leaving questions about their professional and personal connection unanswered.



