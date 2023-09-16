Ramona Singer's new love interest REVEALED

After months of rumours, Ramona Singer's boyfriend is finally unveiled.

The 66-year-old former Real Housewife of New York has been publicly displaying affection with her mystery man throughout the Hamptons this summer.

DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal for the first time that her boyfriend is William 'Bill' Luby, a 63-year-old financier based in New Jersey.

Previously, reports referred to him as 'Bill Kent,' which seems to have been an alias used by the reality star to maintain privacy.

Luby resides in a $1.9 million seafront home in New Jersey and serves as the CEO of the finance company Seaport Capital. In recent months, he finalized his divorce from his lawyer wife, Eileen O'Hern Luby, who is the Harvard-educated daughter of a Supreme Court judge. The couple had been married for over 30 years.



