Meghan Markle, Prince Harry set to become 'box office hits'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are sitting in the headlines for their successful trip to Germany, have displayed their skills at the Invictus Games to become a 'box office hits'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip to Dusseldorf has proved that their behaviour with the public could help them win big in their career.

With their exposure of talents at the Invictus Games, Meghan and Harry have tried to prove to TV show and documentary producers that they could be "box office hits", according to an expert. The couple have been seen making friendly appearances, thoughtful speeches and dancing during their presence at the Games.

People have found new hope in Meghan and Harry "as a team," according to PR expert and Crisis Communication expert, Andy Barr.



"What a difference a week makes. Harry and Meghan were the talk of the town because of them seemingly starting to go down separate career paths but they hop, skip and jumped over to Germany and you can see just how well they work together as a team," he told The Mirror.

The expert went on saying: "The positive vibes coming from the both of them is impossible to miss and you can see just how much they enliven the crowds and athletes talking part."

"This will have documentary and TV show makers realising that if the vehicle is right, the pair remain box office hits because of the way that they engage with the general public. After a quite few months, it is great to see them back to doing what they do best, bringing out the best in people," they added.

