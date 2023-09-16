Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2023 Invictus Games conversation laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engrossed in an animated discussion on Thursday, which was the sixth day of the Invictus Games 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen cheering, posing with fans whilst watching military veterans play volleyball. However, the animated conversation between the couple had left fans curious of the context.

Jacqui Press, expert lipreader deciphered the conversation between Harry and Meghan from the moment to Express.co.uk.

Press suggested that the former Suits actress had been asking Harry a bunch of question regarding the rules of the tournament.

Harry told Meghan that competitors in “all these matches play in a different way” and they play “quarter final, quarter finals, semifinals, finals” to which Meghan replied “ah I see.”

After which Harry said, “So they all play different levels.”

As the couple was seen cheering with enthusiasm and zeal, Meghan commented “this match is crazy” before Harry replied “yes, I know.”

Following the high-spirited game, the couple then headed off to celebrate Harry’s birthday into Dusseldorf's Old Town. The couple seemingly had a ‘jolly time’ as they enjoyed a traditional local meal and drinks, per a report by Daily Mail.